WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin posted a clip of a classic match between The Midnight Express and WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson were inducted in 2017.

In the caption, Austin wrote that the Midnight Express should also be among those in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Watching a quick classic match on YouTube,” Austin wrote. “Midnight Express with Jim Cornette vs. Rock and Roll Express. 4-28-90 — Cornette with the ref distraction in the first clip. Killer punches from Bobby and Ricky. Referee Nick Patrick with the leap frog in the second clip. Midnight [Express] should be in HOF. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time. Freebirds with the interference…#ProWrestling at its best.”

Focusing more on the referee’s behavior in the two clips, CM Punk reacted in the comments.

“The referee should be suspended and have his license revoked after a rigorous review from the board,” Punk joked.

