During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin looked back on his final wrestling match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

When asked by Kelly to disclose what The Rock whispered into his ear after the match, Stone Cold said The Great One thanked Austin for everything he did to elevate The Rock’s career.

“Rock and I headlined three WrestleManias together, which nobody has ever done,” began Austin. “And he knew that after that match, I was going to retire and ride off into the sunset. And he knew that I didn’t want to retire but I had some nerve and neck issues that [forced me] to get out of the business.

“After the three count, after he pinned me following three Rock Bottoms, he told me, ‘man, I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me. I just want to know I love you, man,” revealed Austin.

Stone Cold added, “And I’m laying there, with 70,000 people going crazy, and I remember looking up at him and saying, ‘I love you, too.’ Verbatim.”

Austin also gave insight into the relationship he and The Rock shared during their time together in WWE.

“Rock and I had been great friends from the moment he came into the company, and we turned our relationship into a rivalry,” said Austin. “And at many times, regardless of who was playing the good or bad guy, we always had a great friendship, and a lot of respect and love for each other.”

Austin explained why The Rock was always his favorite opponent inside the squared circle.

“The Rock was always my favorite opponent because he brought out the best in me, and I brought out the best in him. And when you put the two No. 1 guys in there together, magic happens.”

See below to watch Austin’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show: