Retribution member T-BAR was accused by an individual on Twitter of blocking transgender people on Instagram — something he quickly shot down.

“I support the trans community fully,” T-BAR responded. “If I blocked you on Instagram, it’s probably because you’re an assh***.”

To drive his point home, the WWE Superstar tweeted out earlier today.

“The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights.”

He then went a step further to say what the “B” stands for in his ring name.

“And the B in T-BAR stands for Black Lives Matter.”

Along with Mace and Slapjack, the trio lost to Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Riddle on the March 1 episode of RAW. Mace and T-BAR did get some momentum back after defeating Dorado and Metalik at last week’s Main Event tapings.

I support the trans community fully. If I blocked you on Instagram, it’s probably because you’re an a-----e. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 14, 2021

The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 14, 2021