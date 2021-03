Earlier today, MLW announced Calvin Tankman vs. SENTAI Death Squad Soldier for tomorrow’s episode of FUSION.

As noted at MLW: Never Say Never on March 31, MLW World Heavyweight Jacob Fatu will be defending his title against Calvin Tankman.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Calvin Tankman vs. SENTAI Death Squad Soldier

* Chained Rope Match: Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

* Zenshi vs. Gino Medina

MLW FUSION airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.