AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends his title against Jon Moxley in a Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at tonight’s AEW Revolution.

The legendary Terry Funk spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to give some advice to the two wrestlers before their brutual encounter. Wrestling numerous similar matches in the 90s, Funk knows a thing or two about the toll these battles take on a wrestler.

“It’s the roughest style match I’ve ever been in,” Funk said. “I put a lot into those matches. I put in 100%, and I came out with a lot of damage to my body. If you want to make this match work, you need to give the people their money’s worth. That’s the bottom line — that’s the most important thing. You need to do whatever you can to accomplish that. Physically, that can sometimes be a rugged game to play.”

Funk continued about Moxley and Omega making sure they give the fans their money’s worth, and in doing so it could be a bout that is talked about for years to come.

“Confidence is the key to success in this match,” Funk stated. “And wrestling a match like this, it shows how much you love what you do. I’ve always loved this business. It’s my profession. It’s changed, it’s evolved, but there are still some great people in it and around it, like these two. I admire what they do in the ring.

“This is a tough match. It was for me at least, as tough as it could possibly be. It’s up to them how they treat it. This match, their job is to go ahead and give the people their money’s worth. If they do that, their match will live on for a long time. These two guys, I think they’ll do it to the best of their ability.”

Maybe most succinctly, Funk offered up what the champ and challenger are looking to do at tonight’s PPV.

“You’re not trying to tell a story, you’re trying to win a g**damn match,” Funk said. “That’s the whole point. Win the match, win the fight.”

