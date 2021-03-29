Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the release date of his new DC superhero film, “Black Adam.” The release date is July 29, 2022.

The Rock appeared in a short spot on TBS before the UCLA vs. Alabama NCAA tournament game to make the announcement.

He also shared it on Instagram and Twitter, writing, “A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself.”

“Black Adam” also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director.