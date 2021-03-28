WWE legends The Rock and Batista have reacted to Prince William being named as the World’s Sexiest Bald Man – according to a new study using Google.

While The Rock argued that comedian Larry David was worthy of the honor, Batista asked researchers of the study to look up the term “SEXY” and posted a clip in which he can be heard saying, “Nah, I don’t think so.”

Neither The Rock or Batista made the Top 5 of the study, conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita.

While the Duke of Cambridge came in at No. 1, he was followed by boxing legend Mike Tyson, Hollywood star Jason Statham, musician Pitbull and basketball icon Michael Jordan.

The Top 10 was rounded off by The Rock, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Vin Diesel.

According to the study, William had been called “sexy” up to 17.6 million times on various online blogs and articles around the Internet.

See below for The Rock and Batista’s reactions:

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021