Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the “Trailblazer Award” during Friday’s 4th Annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards Ceremony.

The Rock dedicated the award to his father, Rocky Johnson.

He tweeted his acceptance speech video with the caption, “Thank you @hcacritics for this #TrailblazerAward Not sure I deserve this but I will say making people feel good has been the highlight of this career I’ve been lucky enough to have. I dedicate this award to my dad, Rocky Johnson. Go rest high, Soulman”

Last year actress and director Olivia Wilde received the “Trailblazer Award.”