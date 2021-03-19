Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this week and responded to a recent joke cracked by The Undertaker.

Taker appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox and talked about how he never had aspirations of crossing over to Hollywood. He mentioned The Rock’s success in Hollywood and joked that he’s a C-List actor.

“My mindset was like, ‘I’m living my dream here!’ So I didn’t have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do. Jury’s still out on whether it worked for The Rock or not, I don’t know. … You know, he’s a C-Lister,” Taker joked.

Rock responded on Twitter and said The Deadman has a great sense of humor. He also praised Taker as the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle.

“Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take [skull emoji] Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years [folded hands emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #CList4L [ace with tears of joy emoji],” Rock wrote.

You can see Rock’s response below, along with a clip of Taker’s joke and the full interview: