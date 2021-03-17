According to former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke [aka Da Pope], The Undertaker was originally scheduled to face former MMA fighter Sylvester Terkay at WrestleMania 23.

The NWA star made the revelation while appearing on Lucha Libre Online’s Behind the Curtain podcast.

“It’s crazy because, that WrestleMania [23], the whole plan was for Sylvester Terkay and The Undertaker… and Da Pope was supposed to obviously ride the coattails of Sylvester Terkay,” revealed Burke. “I obviously had no problem with it [laughs].”

Burke added, “They brought Terkay in [from OVW to WWE] specifically because Undertaker was, and still is, a huge MMA guy. And so, Undertaker loved the physicalness and the legitness [sic] of the MMA. He wanted to bring that type of wherewithal and create that same type of magic inside the wrestling ring.”

When Burke got called-up from OVW to SmackDown in July 2006, he worked a cornerman MMA gimmick with the also debuting Terkay. Looking back at Mania in 2007, Burke admitted he have loved a chokeslam from Taker.

“Had it been Terkay vs. Undertaker, I wouldn’t have mind taking a big boot off the apron or a chokeslam. What I remember about the event is 80,000 fans. Legit. It was the second largest crowd up to that point behind only WrestleMania 3.

“I had the privilege, within two years on the roster, to be in front of a sea of human beings. Looking back, I just took it all in and enjoyed. People who’ve worked 20 years in the business have next experienced that.”

Once plans changed, Undertaker went onto face Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship and Burke’s stable, The New Breed, faced The ECW Originals in an eight-man tag team match.

During the interview, Burke was asked to confirm reports that he was originally offered a spot in The Spirit Squad.

“Correct,” said Burke. “The opportunity was presented by Vince McMahon himself. And then, he told me along with the other original members of Spirit Squad that we were going to make a lot of money because it was his idea, and he was going to push it because it was his own creation. I politely turned it down.”

Burke said he got “a bunch of heat” from some wrestlers who felt he was squandering an opportunity. “Actually, Mr. McMahon appreciated the fact that I was open, honest, and was man enough to say this [gimmick] is not for me.”

Burke also delved into his original pairing with Terkay, and the reason they were split up and he was sent from SmackDown to ECW.

“The people who notified me of the pairing with Sylvester Terkay were Court Bauer from MLW, along with Dusty Rhodes. They were integral in that circle of working with me and bringing me up to Terkay on a weekly basis.”

“Dusty was very much a part of the whole ECW equation and me becoming the leader of The New Breed [a stable that also consisted of Kevin Thorn, Marcus Cor Von and Matt Striker]. I was just fortunate enough to be chosen, and since I was always a great talker, I was comfortable in that role to lead that group.”

Speaking of Dusty, Burke said the American Dream was the reason he broke into the business.

“As a NW star right now, I’m really proud,” said Burke. “Because back in the day, my and I were big fans of NWA. Dusty Rhodes was the biggest influence on Elijah Burke, and Da Pope, and he was the character that drew me into world of pro wrestling.”

