Several stars took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Kane on his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

As noted, The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to surprise Kane with the announcement during his interview. Taker later tweeted and said he was honored to make the announcement.

“@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction,” he wrote.

Kane responded to Taker’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you, my brother! What a tremendous honor!”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also congratulated Kane and mentioned the infamous Katie Vick storyline with her husband, Triple H.

“Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick! [flushed face emoji]),” Stephanie wrote.

The Bump host Kayla Braxton said this was one of her favorite moments on the show.

She wrote, “One of my fav @WWETheBump moments ever. Congrats @KaneWWE and thanks @undertaker for helping us make this moment happen. All the feels! When it’s Taker’s turn, can we call them Brothers of Induction? [thinking face emoji]”

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus praised Kane for delivering in WWE for years.

“I couldn’t be happier for Glenn! He has been a constant in WWE performing at the highest level, entertaining fans and delivering for years … so happy to see him get the nod this year! Congrats my friend! @GlennJacobsTN #WWEHOF,” Trish wrote.

JBL, who is also being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 Week but for the 2020 Class, said Kane is so deserving of the induction.

“So happy to see this! @KaneWWE is so deserving to go into @wwe HOF. A great guy. It’s a long way and time from us being the ‘Zwei meter un Zwei’ rage team in Bremen for Otto,” JBL tweeted.

Drew McIntyre also had major praise for Kane, noting that he’s proud to call him a friend these days.

“I worked with @KaneWWE back in the day, now proud to call him a friend. He’s one of the most selfless men I’ve shared a locker room with, a true leader with a great family. Couldn’t be happier for him,” Drew tweeted.

Kane responded to Drew’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you. That means a lot! Continued success to you and keep up your great work!”

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. You can click here for the latest Hall of Fame line-up. WWE is reportedly taping the ceremonies from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1.

Stay tuned for more on Kane’s WWE Hall of Fame induction and the rest of the 2021 Class. Below are the Twitter reactions from Taker, Stephanie, Braxton, Stratus, JBL, McIntyre, Adam Pearce, referee Jessika Carr, and Matt Cardona, along with Kane’s replies:

Thank you, sir! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Thank you!! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Haha, yeah, sorry, bro. Nothing personal. Thank you! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Thank you. That means a lot! Continued success to you and keep up your great work! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021