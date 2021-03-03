The Way is headed to therapy on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session on tonight’s show. This comes after Dexter Lumis has tormented the group for a few weeks now.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in a non-title match, plus WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announcement on tonight’s therapy segment: