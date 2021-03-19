Two matches have been announced to air during the ROH 19th Anniversary Show Hour One, which airs for free from 8-9pm ET before the actual pay-per-view begins on Friday, March 26.

ROH previously announced that ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) will defend their titles against the former champions, MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) at the 19th Anniversary Show. That match will now air during Hour One.

Hour One will also feature a Four Corner Survival Match with Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG vs. Eli Isom.

Hour One will air via HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and other channels carrying the pay-per-view. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni will also host a Hour One Watch Party on Zoom, exclusively for HonorClub members.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King and Dragon Lee (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Unsanctioned Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

Hour One: ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Hour One: Four Corner Survival Match

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG vs. Eli Isom