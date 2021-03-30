Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT card.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced Moxley vs. Bononi for Dynamite after Moxley defeated Bill Coiller on “Dark: Elevation” last night.

He wrote, “It was great to see @JonMoxley on #AEWDarkElevation tonight. With Kenny Omega/Good Bros in a trios match v. Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid on #AEWDynamite, Mox is eager to be on that card too. @CezarBononi_ is a top prospect I’d like another look at, so I’m adding Mox v Cezar to Dynamite!”

Bononi’s last match was a loss to Hangman Page on last week’s Dynamite show. Before that he defeated John Skyler on Dark.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

* Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an Exhibition Match

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and The Bunny

* Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in the Arcade Anarchy match