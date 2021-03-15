Leyla Hirsch has officially signed with AEW.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced the signing, thanking Hirsch and her fans.

“Congratulations and welcome aboard officially to @LegitLeyla Hirsch, I’m thrilled to have you signed to @AEW! Thank you very much to Leyla and to all of you great fans who support @AEWonTNT for making this possible!,” he wrote on Twitter this evening.

Hirsch tweeted on the signing and thanked Khan.

“Wow it’s official! So many emotions right now. Thank you to @TonyKhan and @AEW for allowing me to be a part of this amazing team. Now the hard work really begins. #LEGIT,” she wrote.

Hirsch made her AEW debut back on the October 27 edition of Dark, losing to current AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. Her Dynamite debut came on the October 28 episode, a loss to NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. Hirsch has wrestled a total of 11 of Dark and Dynamite matches since first working with the company. She has 3 Dark wins over Tesha Price, Madi Wrenkowski, and Brooke Havok. Her last match was a win over Miranda Alize, which aired during the Women’s World Title Eliminator YouTube episode on March 1.

Hirsch wrestled for Stardom, Shimmer, CZW, Beyond Wrestling, wXW and other promotions before joining AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Hirsch in AEW. You can see the full tweets below:

