“The Captain” Shawn Dean has officially signed with AEW.

AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and thanked Dean for his service to the country as a member of the United States Navy, and for helping AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan also officially welcomed Dean to the roster.

“Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!,” Khan wrote.

Dean made his AEW debut on an episode of Dark back in March 2020, losing to Shawn Spears. He made his Dynamite debut on the June 3, 2020 episode, losing to Brian Cage. He also lost to MJF on the September 16 Dynamite show. Since debuting in March 2020, Dean has been a regular on AEW Dark, but it looks like he has never won a match. Dean is currently in a tag team with Carlie Bravo. They have recent AEW Dark losses in February to Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon, The Varsity Blondes, and TH2.

