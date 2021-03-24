AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube.

Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake for Elevation, which is being taped tonight before Dynamite. He also revealed that Cassidy will be getting a “dope” new theme song.

“For the fans attending tonight’s LIVE #AEWDynamite here in Jacksonville at @dailysplace, we’ll tape one of the top matches for next week’s #AEWDark: Elevation, Chuckie T/@orangecassidy v. Nemeth/Drake! Also 1st time anyone’s heard the new Orange Cassidy theme; I promise it’s dope,” Khan wrote.

One fan asked Khan if the new theme is Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” single that Cassidy used on the indies before he signed with AEW. Khan revealed that he tried to get “Jane” for more than a year, but couldn’t even get an answer back from the band.

He wrote, “It’s not Jane. I’d tried to get it for a year & a half, they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It’s a new theme. The fans attending #AEWDynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT!”

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Elevation episode. You can see Khan’s full tweet below: