ROH World Tag Team Champion and World Television Champion Dragon Lee has been pulled from the ROH 19th Anniversary Show due to a minor injury.

Ring of Honor announced today that Lee is unable to appear at the pay-per-view as he needs to undergo a minor surgery. Lee recently suffered a ruptured eardrum, which is preventing him from traveling by plane. He needs surgery to repair the injury.

Despite Lee being pulled from the ROH 19th Anniversary show, every title will still be defended that night as Lee’s La Facción Ingobernable partners are set to replace him.

Lee was scheduled to defend his World TV Title against Tracy Williams at the pay-per-view. Lee’s partner Kenny King will now defend the title against Williams for Lee.

Lee was then scheduled to team with King to defend the World Tag Team Titles against Williams and Rhett Titus at the pay-per-view, which meant double duty for Lee and Williams. Now due to the injury, Bestia del Ring will team with King to defend the titles against Williams and Titus.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place this Friday, March 26 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. The free Hour One pre-show will air via HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and other channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Kenny King (replacing Dragon Lee) (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King and Bestia del Ring (replacing Dragon Lee) (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Unsanctioned Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

Hour One: ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Hour One: Four Corner Survival Match

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG vs. Eli Isom