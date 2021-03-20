WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been named as the Special Enforcer for the Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Edge defeat Jey Uso to earn the right to be the Special Enforcer, while Bryan was on commentary. Uso would’ve been named the Special Enforcer if he won. The post-match angle saw Reigns take out Edge and then Bryan. The go-home SmackDown show ended with Reigns standing tall over his next two challengers for Fastlane and WrestleMania 37.
WWE has also announced that Mustafa Ali will get another shot at WWE United States Champion Riddle during Sunday’s pay-per-view. Ali requested a rematch after Riddle retained his title on this week’s go-home RAW, following interference from T-BAR that back-fired.
On a related note, WWE has announced a stipulation for the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre match at Fastlane. That match will now be held under No Holds Barred rules.
The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the current card, along with shots from tonight’s SmackDown main event:
WWE Universal Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Jey @WWEUsos is ALL OVER @EdgeRatedR!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/b1SLSl1aUB
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
Jey @WWEUsos is laser-focused on the ribs of @EdgeRatedR! 😮#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/caKsmGjI2e
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
OFF THE TOP ROPE!#SmackDown @EdgeRatedR @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/10nBtJWWbU
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
#JeyUso is doing everything he can against @EdgeRatedR to become the "Special Ringside Enforcer" at #WWEFastlane! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/64mruO6pyX
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR picks up the win but The Head of the Table wasn't far behind!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NUxMBbw9ol
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
Is this a sign of what's to come this Sunday at #WWEFastlane???#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/Zr5s9U9et8
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns shows NO MERCY to @EdgeRatedR & @WWEDanielBryan! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yHuUDMBWJP
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021