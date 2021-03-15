WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair has been announced for a remake of the “Walking Tall” movie.

Deadline reports that writer/producer David Eick is developing a remake of the 1973 feature film, which was most recently re-made with former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The new version with Flair is being produced for the USA Network.

Flair is set to star in the “Walking Tall” reboot. The movie script has been sold to the USA Network and will be a two-hour TV movie with the hope of future installments as an ongoing series.

Flair will star as a Tucson, Arizona police officer who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation, and murder. She is forced to go full vigilante to protect her hometown from falling victim to modern corruption. This is similar to the role that Joe Don Baker played in the original “Walking Tall” movie, a pro wrestler turned cop, with The Rock taking on a similar role in the 2004 movie.

This new version is produced by Village Roadshow in association with WWE Studios, Mosaic, and Three Rivers.

There is no word yet on when “Walking Tall” begins filming, or if Flair will need to take time off. Stay tuned for more.