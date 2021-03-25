WWE and Bit Fry have announced a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Superstars and Legends join the roster for the “Ultimate Rivals: The Court” video game.

The first two Superstars to be added are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Six more Superstars will be added in the coming months. The game will be released first on Apple Arcade later this year, and then on Steam and consoles at a later date.

Banks and Reigns will join more than 150 other licensed athletes from the NBA, the WNBA, the WSWNT, the NHL, the NFL, and other leagues. Athletes already confirmed include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, James Harden, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alex Morgan, Alex Ovechkin, Juju Smith-Schuster and Wayne Gretzky.

Stay tuned for more on WWE and Ultimate Rivals. Below are graphics for Reigns and Banks, along with the full announcement issued to us today: