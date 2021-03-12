RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is still out of action because she’s reportedly dealing with a concussion.

Asuka lost a tooth in taking the stiff kick to the mouth from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler during the February 22 RAW show, but she also suffered a concussion during that spot, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no word on when Asuka might be medically cleared to compete, and there’s still enough time that she might be able to work WrestleMania 37, but that is not a given.

WWE has plans for Charlotte Flair to challenge for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania, but that will depend on Asuka’s health. This is the second time that Flair’s WrestleMania 37 match has been put in jeopardy as they originally had her scheduled to feud with Lacey Evans, but Evans is now pregnant.

Stay tuned for more on Asuka’s status.