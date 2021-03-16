WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Triple H took to Twitter today to reminisce over their first-ever pay-per-view singles match against each other.

Triple H marked 3:16 Day by re-tweeting WWE’s video from the In Your House 11: Buried Alive pay-per-view on October 20, 1996 in Indianapolis, IN. The opening match of the broadcast saw Austin defeat Triple H in a match that went just over 15 minutes.

Triple H recalled how they had an argument over who would work as the heel in the match.

“Our first one on one match on a @WWE PPV..(The argument over who would be the heel was epic, lol). This lead to decades of Stunners, pedigrees, incredible crowds, tons of laughs & A LOT of beer (he drank, I mostly wore) Happy #316Day & thanks for years of memories @steveaustinBSR,” Triple H wrote.

Austin wrote back and mentioned how their Two-Man Power Trip tag team from 2001 ended way too soon. He also thanked Triple H for the memories.

“I remember that match! I ended up being the baby… You outsmarted me! [rotfl emoji x 2] [face with symbols over mouth emoji] Thanks for the memories. Two man Power Trip ended way too soon..,” Austin wrote back.

You can see full video from the Austin vs. Triple H match below, along with their tweets:

