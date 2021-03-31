A Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The in-depth Prime Target preview segment will look ahead to the “Unsanctioned: No Rules, No Liability” match between Cole and O’Reilly at the two-night NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. The match will air during Night Two.

Triple H tweeted on tonight’s Prime Target segment and wrote, “This is MUST-SEE!!!”

Stay tuned for more on NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can see a trailer for the Prime Target preview below, along with the updated line-up for tonight’s Takeover go-home show:

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae return to tag team action

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two

* The go-home build for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”

* 12-Man Battle Royal main event to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants for Takeover Night 1, with Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne. Winner from Takeover Night 1 will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2