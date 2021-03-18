Triple H reportedly missed this week’s WWE TV tapings.

Triple H was not at the Capitol Wrestling Center for Wednesday’s WWE NXT show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. He also missed Monday’s RAW from Tropicana Field.

There’s no word on why Triple H was not at the shows this week, or if he will be back to work for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were also off this week’s NXT show, but WWE did air a segment from their home where they checked in with Austin Theory before his loss to Dexter Lumis. They likely would have been at ringside for the match. Indi Hartwell was also not at ringside with Theory.

WWE ended up nixing two matches from this week’s NXT after they were announced last week – Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ruff and Scott did not appear at all this week. Ciampa ended up facing Barthel in singles action, and doing the angle with Aichner and NXT UK Champion WALTER, but Thatcher did not appear at all. Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe was also not seen.

It’s possible that these absences were due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT, but that has not been confirmed. While several wrestlers tested positive for the coronavirus in this latest outbreak, it was noted that others were kept away from the venue as a precautionary measure.

Stay tuned for more.