Triple H has reportedly returned to work after recently going into quarantine following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in WWE NXT.

It was reported on March 19 that Triple H had missed the March 15 RAW and then missed the March 17 NXT episode as he was under quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns. The report noted that Triple H’s situation was being kept secretive and that he was put into quarantine over concern that he may have been involved in the outbreak, but not that he actually had the coronavirus.

In an update, Triple H was back at work for this week’s NXT show, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. He was running the show this week after last week’s show was ran by WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” Brian James and Shawn Michaels.

It was also noted that several of the NXT competitors who were held off last week’s show, due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or concerns, were back at work for last night’s taping.

There is no word yet on who is still out of work due to this latest outbreak, but we will keep you updated. WWE officials would hope to enter into the busy WrestleMania 37 Week with no COVID-19 concerns.

