WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his return to the SmackDown ring during next Friday’s episode on FOX.

Edge will wrestle Jey Uso on next week’s SmackDown. It was announced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane contract signing for Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that Edge vs. Uso will take place next week with the winner being named the Special Enforcer for Bryan vs. Reigns.

Edge has not wrestled a SmackDown TV match since his win over Drew McIntyre on the March 25, 2011 edition of SmackDown.

Next week’s Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will also see Sasha Banks defend her SmackDown Women’s Title. She will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.

Jax will challenge Banks just two days before Banks and Bianca Belair challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Fastlane. Jax noted during tonight’s SmackDown that she is challenging Banks so she can go into Fastlane with two belts.

