During tonight’s Impact Wrestling, two matches were announced so far for next Tuesday’s show.

The first match is Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey. On tonight’s show, Ace Austin defeated Bey and Black Taurus for a shot at the X-Division title. His title shot will be at this month’s PPV, Sacrifice.

The second match announced is Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Shera) vs. Beer Guns (Chris Sabin and James Storm).

Impact Wrestling airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST.

Below is the line-up announced so far:

* Ace Austin Vs. Chris Bey

* Desi Hit Squad vs. Beer Guns