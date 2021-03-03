Impact Wrestling has announced two more title matches for its upcoming PPV, Sacrifice.

Deonna Purrazzo will be defending the Knockouts Championship against ODB while TJP will be defending the X-Division Championship against Ace Austin.

Sacrifice is set to take place on Saturday, March 13, exclusively on Impact Plus.

Below is an updated line-up for the upcoming PPV:

Impact World Championship:

Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB

X-Divison Championship:

TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin