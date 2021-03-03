Impact Wrestling has announced two more title matches for its upcoming PPV, Sacrifice.
Deonna Purrazzo will be defending the Knockouts Championship against ODB while TJP will be defending the X-Division Championship against Ace Austin.
Sacrifice is set to take place on Saturday, March 13, exclusively on Impact Plus.
Below is an updated line-up for the upcoming PPV:
Impact World Championship:
Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
Knockouts Tag Team Championship:
Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz
Impact World Tag Team Championship:
The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice
Knockouts Championship:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB
X-Divison Championship:
TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin
