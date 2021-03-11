AEW revealed next week’s show is Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam and it has a big main event already announced. Britt Baker is set to face Thunder Rosa in a Unsanctioned Lights Out/Anything Goes Match. On tonight’s show, Baker attacked Rosa after she picked up the win in a six-woman tag match. Baker beat up Rosa with a crutch and applied lockjaw to further humiliate her rival.

It was also announced Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face The Good Brothers after the two sides got into a big brawl on tonight’s Dynamite.

Below is the full lineup for Wednesday’s show:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, and The Butcher with The Bunny

* Jade Cargill in action

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match – Anything Goes)