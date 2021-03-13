The NJPW New Japan Cup tournament continued this week into second round matches. Earlier today, Shingo Takagi defeated Hirooki Goto; KENTA also advanced by beating Minoru Suzuki.
The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.
Below is an updated look at the bracket:
Left Side:
* EVIL vs. Toru Yano (Quarterfinals)
* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA (Quarterfinals)
Right Side:
* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Second Round)
* SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata (Second Round)
* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Second Round)
* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Second Round)
The second round continues tomorrow with SANADA vs. Nagata, and Ospreay taking on Sabre Jr.