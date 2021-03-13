The NJPW New Japan Cup tournament continued this week into second round matches. Earlier today, Shingo Takagi defeated Hirooki Goto; KENTA also advanced by beating Minoru Suzuki.

The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.

Below is an updated look at the bracket:

Left Side:

* EVIL vs. Toru Yano (Quarterfinals)

* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA (Quarterfinals)

Right Side:

* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Second Round)

* SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata (Second Round)

* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Second Round)

* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Second Round)

The second round continues tomorrow with SANADA vs. Nagata, and Ospreay taking on Sabre Jr.