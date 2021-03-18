The NJPW New Japan Cup tournament continued earlier today with David Finlay picking up the big victory over Jay White. Will Ospreay also defeated SANADA to move forward.

The semis are now official as Shingo Takagi faces EVIL, and Ospreay goes against SANADA. As noted, EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada in last year’s New Japan Cup.

Both semi-final matches can be seen on Saturday’s show, streamlining on NJPW World at 4 am ET.

The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.