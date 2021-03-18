The second episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” series drew 81,000 viewers and drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The episode aired this past Tuesday night and focused on The Montreal Screwjob.

This audience is up from last week’s series premiere, which drew 79,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key demo. That episode focused on Gino Hernandez, and ranked #133 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #144 in viewership.

There is no word on where this week’s episode ranked because the show did not make the Cable Top 150.

The new “Confidential” talk show series features discussions on the first two seasons of Vice’s popular Dark Side of the Ring series.

Below is the schedule for the remaining “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” episodes, along with our Viewership Tracker for the season:

* March 9 – Gino Hernandez (79,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic)

* March 16 – The Montreal Screwjob (81,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic)

* March 23 – The Von Erich Family

* March 30 – Bruiser Brody

* April 6 – New Jack

* April 13 – The Road Warriors

* April 20 – Owen Hart

* April 27 – Herb Abrams