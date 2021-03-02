Vice TV has officially announced their new “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” talk series that will premiere on Tuesday, March 9 at 9pm ET.

Ahead of season three of Dark Side of the Ring, each 90-minute episode of “Confidential” will feature series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener sitting down with Conrad Thompson for roundtable discussions on various topics from the first two seasons of the hit series. Guests will include names like former WWE referee Mike Chioda, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, and Tommy Dreamer.

The roundtables will feature “never-before-seen moments, unanswered questions and secrets uncovered” from episodes that aired in the first two “Dark Side” seasons.

There’s still no word on when Dark Side of the Ring season 3 will premiere, but topics confirmed for this season include Brian Pillman (season premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed), FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling), XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling), Nick Gage, WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995, The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts), Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9), Chris Kanyon, and “The Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington.

Vice TV Executive Vice President and General Manager Morgan Hertzan noted in the “Confidential” announcement that they are putting the final touches on season three.

Stay tuned for more on the new “Confidential” series, and season 3 of the main “Dark Side” series. Below is the trailer and full announcement issued to us today: