Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush is getting ready for GCW’s The Collective. As of this writing, Rush has four matches for the GCW event. The matches are the following:

* Bloodsport 6: Lio Rush vs Yoya

* 44OH! Presents rSpring Break: Lio Rush vs. Jordan Oliver

* VxS: Lio Rush vs. Low Ki

In the below video, Rush pays homage to The Karate Kid.

He encounters Brody King who asks him if “he wants to die,” and is then told that Jordan Oliver is going to kick his a– at Spring Break. He goes to a dojo to practice. Rocky Romero shows up and delivers an envelope that includes a photo of Low Ki.

The MLW Middleweight Champion doesn’t think he’s ready for the Low Ki match, but at the end of the video, Josh Barnett tells him that he is ready.

The Collective is April 8 through April 10 and will take place in Tampa, Florida.