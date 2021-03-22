WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte has revealed a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out.

Monteforte took to Instagram this weekend and posted two clips of the 75 year old Chairman training at the gym inside WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

“Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [silly emoji] We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats before doing 20 Reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 Reps with 6, 5 Reps with 7, before trying our 1RM : Total 22, 45lb. Plates [laughing emoji] [muscle emoji],” Michael wrote with the first video.

The first video shows Vince helping out while the second clip shows him getting to work. Monteforte noted that their 1RM (1 rep max) involves a total of 22 plates that are 45 pounds each.

The second video is low quality for some reason, but Michael gave praise to his boss in the caption.

“1RM, AWESOME [clapping emoji], 75 years young, Still Crushin it!!! [muscle emoji] [fire emoji],” he wrote.

Monteforte, a NPC (National Physique Committee) National Competitor, lists his “partner” as Vince in his Instagram bio.

The videos have received comments from several WWE Superstars who are impressed with their boss, including Cesaro, Natalya, Dana Brooke, and David Otunga.

You can see both clips below, along with a few of their recent workouts: