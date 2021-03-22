“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE TV.

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton in singles action after The Fiend returned. Bliss kept shooting fire at Orton and taunting him during the match. She even made a lighting rig fall from the rafters at one point.

The Fiend grabbed Orton’s ankle from under the ring at one point, and then came up from under the ring through a hole. Sporting a new charred, darker look, The Fiend stared Orton down as Bliss flew from the top turnbuckle, kicking Orton into a Sister Abigail move. Bliss then took advantage and covered Orton for the pin to win. Bliss then sat on top of Orton and posed as The Fiend stood behind her, over Orton.

The Fiend had been away since being set on fire by Orton following their Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC back in December, which Orton won.

It’s believed that The Fiend vs. Orton will take place at WrestleMania 37 in April, possibly with some kind of stipulation.

Stay tuned for more on Orton, Bliss and The Fiend. Below are several shots from tonight’s match at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

Out of the ashes … THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021