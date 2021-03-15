Pro wrestling veteran Danny Cage, owner and promoter of The Monster Factory wrestling school in New Jersey, stopped a weekend live event to call out a fan who had use offensive language towards a wrestler.

The Monster Factory ran their “Because We Can” event over the weekend, which aired on YouTube. You can see full video of the event below. Cage had been on commentary but came to the ring at one point to make it clear that he would not tolerate racist language. Cage gave out his personal phone number in case anyone wanted to take it up with him.

“I don’t mind you guys yelling at the wrestlers and stuff like that but I don’t wanna hear, ever again, ‘send him back to Africa!,’ or any s--t like that,” Cage told the crowd. “I don’t know who said it and I don’t wanna… put it this way, whoever said it and has an issue with me saying this… I don’t know who said it, I heard it… you can text me at [phone number], we can sort that s--t out, but it ain’t happening here. That’s it, enjoy the show.”

Cage then received an applause from the crowd as he exited the ring. A clip of the moment went viral on social media.

Cage later tweeted to confirm that this was his real cell phone number, and he would not be changing it due to it now being public.

You can see related tweets below, along with the full YouTube stream of the event:

💚 — Danny Cage aka Dan McDonald (@TheDannyCage) March 14, 2021

Thank you & nope. Number stays. 🤣✌🤘 https://t.co/bZaH7Zm4gd — Danny Cage aka Dan McDonald (@TheDannyCage) March 14, 2021