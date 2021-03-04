WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Adam Cole had a heated confrontation after last night’s NXT show went off the air on the USA Network.

You can see video of the post-show segment below.

NXT ended with Cole staring Balor down after Balor’s main event non-title win over Roderick Strong. After the show ended, Cole rushed the ring and had words with Balor until referees separated them.

As noted, next week’s NXT main event will see Balor defend the title against Cole. Also announced for next week is a major announcement from NXT General Manager William Regal, Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defending against Toni Storm.

Below is video from last night’s post-show segment: