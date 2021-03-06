WrestleMania 37 is still very much up in the air, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It previously looked like the card was headed in a certain direction, but Vince McMahon reportedly decided this week it needs to be bigger and is expected to “blow up” original ideas for the PPV.

A few days ago we posted a rumored and expected WrestleMania 37 match list here, but according to the new report, some of these may be changing.

In regards to Fastlane (March 21) — the final PPV before WrestleMania — nothing is being strongly pushed outside of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, and the recently announced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. As of this writing, those are the only two official matches for the PPV.

The report noted those around McMahon are expecting changes for ‘Mania’s lineup this coming week. Right now, the only official matches are Reigns defending against Edge, and Banks facing Belair.

WrestleMania is on April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.