WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is set to defend his title twice during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw the feud between Imperium and Tommaso Ciampa continue after WALTER squashed Drake Maverick in a quick match. Ciampa came out and challenged WALTER to a title match at Takeover. WALTER initially said no but then said he will see Ciampa at Takeover after a beatdown by Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

WWE previously announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown during the NXT UK Prelude special on Thursday, April 8. This likely means that Ciampa vs. WALTER will take place on Night One, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with video from the segment:

NIGHT ONE:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NIGHT TWO:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

NIGHTS TO BE CONFIRMED:

Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)