WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is scheduled to make a statement during next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

It was announced that WALTER has requested time to make statement on next week’s show. This will be his first appearance since retaining his title over Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid on the January 14 episode. Before that his last match was the win over Ilja Dragunov on the October 29, 2020 NXT UK episode.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for WALTER, but Tommaso Ciampa teased a possible match with the Imperium leader during this week’s NXT episode when he told Timothy Thatcher that he was not interested in joining Imperium for their Takeover. Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have made it known that they are taking NXT over, and they want Thatcher to join them, adding that he can bring Ciampa with him if he wants. Ciampa and Thatcher vs. Barthel and Aichner has been announced for next Wednesday’s show.

WALTER has held the NXT UK Title for more than 707 days now, since capturing it from Pete Dunne on April 5, 2019 at the NXT “Takeover: New York” event.

Next Thursday’s NXT UK show will also feature a segment with Ilja Dragunov speaking. This will be his first appearance since snapping earlier this month. It sounds like Trent Seven vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin could end up airing soon. Next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump will feature a weigh-in to see if Seven has dropped enough weight to challenge Devlin for the title. This is interesting as Devlin is headed to the United States for a potential “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” title vs. title match against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Devlin has announced that he will be on next Wednesday’s NXT show.

Next Thursday’s NXT UK show will have a special start time of 4pm ET on the WWE Network. This is due to there being a temporary time zone difference of four hours instead of five between the East Coast and the UK because of Daylight Savings Time.

This week’s NXT UK show featured the first mixed tag team match in brand history, with Piper Niven and Jack Starz defeating Jinny and Joseph Conners in the main event. Other action saw Tyler Bate defeat Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules match, top international talent Teoman defeat Danny Jones in his debut, and tag team action with Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeating Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. There were also new vignettes with Seven, Amale, Gallus, Aoife Valkyrie, Wild Boar and Eddie Dennis, and more.

You can click here for Ben Carter revealing his new name on this week’s show. Below are highlights from the rest of the show, along with the new vignettes and post-show interviews with Bate, Teoman, Williams and Jordan: