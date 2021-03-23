Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump has confirmed that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch has suffered a separated shoulder.

As noted, last week’s NXT main event saw Burch and Oney Lorcan retain their titles over Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor. Burch was taken out of the match after Kross hit an awkward double suplex on the champs. He was checked on at ringside but never returned to the match. Camp noted the next day in the NXT Injury Report that it was believed Burch suffered a separated shoulder, and that he would be going for x-rays.

As seen below, Camp has revealed the x-ray photo of Burch’s shoulder. NXT General Manager William Regal is set to issue an update on Burch’s status soon, as he tweeted, “I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT.”

There’s no word on how long Burch will be out of action, but it’s likely that he will miss “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Week, and could be out for several months.

Burch has not commented on the injury as of this writing, and neither has Lorcan.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Camp and Regal’s tweets below:

As first reported on the #NXTInjuryReport, @strongstylebrit suffered a shoulder injury and I can now confirm, along with the following X-ray, that Danny suffered a separated shoulder. @RealKingRegal told me he will be providing an update shortly to the NXT Universe. pic.twitter.com/Sr9XVTt4Eo — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) March 23, 2021