Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after WWE RAW. Topics include:

– WWE RAW Review

– WrestleMania 37 tickets

– COVID-19 outbreak in NXT

And more!

Thanks to HelloFresh for being tonight’s sponsor! Go to HelloFresh.com/inc12 and use code inc12 for 12 free meals — including free shipping!

This episode is also sponsored by Stereo. Stereo is the app for Live Social Conversations and we want to talk directly with you, our listeners! You can join our show, ask questions about anything and share your experiences and opinions. We want to hear EVERYTHING. Download now and follow stereo.com/mattmorgan and stereo.com/glennrubenstein to join us LIVE every Monday after our RAW podcast. Also follow stereo.com/nycdemondiva for her Stereo content!

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel, Twitch, or Facebook.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE RAW, Wednesdays immediately following AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, Fridays immediately following WWE SmackDown, post-AEW PPV or NXT TakeOver Saturdays, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, and either Glenn Rubenstein, Raj Giri, Justin LaBar, Alfred Konuwa, or Isa.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.