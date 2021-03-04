Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Alfred Konuwa of Forbes (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after Dynamite and NXT. Topics include:

– AEW Dynamite Review

– WWE NXT Review

– NXT moving to Tuesdays?

– WWE Network subscribers not being migrated to Peacock

– Cody Rhodes saying Pat McAfee contacts AEW every other day for a job

And more!

Visit BlueChew.com and get your first shipment FREE when you use our special promo code WINC — Just pay $5 shipping.

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel, Twitch, or Facebook.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE RAW, Wednesdays immediately following AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, Fridays immediately following WWE SmackDown, post-AEW PPV or NXT TakeOver Saturdays, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, and either Glenn Rubenstein, Raj Giri, Justin LaBar, Alfred Konuwa, or Isa.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.