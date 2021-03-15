A new #1 contender to NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb will be crowned at the upcoming NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view.

The NWA announced today that Thunder Rosa will face Kamille at the pay-per-view in a #1 contender’s match.

There is no word yet on when the title match will happen as Deeb is currently out of action with a knee injury.

The NWA has also announced that former WWE and Impact star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) will debut at the pay-per-view. There is no word yet on who his opponent will be. It was previously announced that former WWE and Impact star Tyrus will also debut at the pay-per-view.

NWA Back For The Attack takes place on Sunday, March 21 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus makes his NWA debut

Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut