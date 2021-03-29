Both nights of WrestleMania 37 will be available on traditional pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

According to their report, each night of the show starts at 6:30 PM EST.

The pay-per-view listing notes, “Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil host this year’s Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.”

WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and April 11. Below is the current line-up:

Night 1:

WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship

The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Night 2:

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn