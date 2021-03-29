Both nights of WrestleMania 37 will be available on traditional pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.
According to their report, each night of the show starts at 6:30 PM EST.
The pay-per-view listing notes, “Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil host this year’s Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.”
WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and April 11. Below is the current line-up:
Night 1:
WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Raw Tag Team Championship
The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos
Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
Night 2:
Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
Raw Women’s Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Intercontinental Championship
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn