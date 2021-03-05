Japanese pro wrestling legend Atsushi Onita was reportedly invited to attend Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, but was unable to accept the invite due to COVID-19 protocols.

AEW invited the Japanese Death Match innovator to Revolution to watch the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match main event between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, according to Yahoo Japan. However, Onita passed on the invite due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related safety protocols.

Onita would have had to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the United States from Japan, and that was not possible because he’s scheduled to wrestle a match on March 21 in Japan.

Onita did say he was honored to appear for AEW and is looking forward to seeing the Moxley vs. Omega match. He also expressed interest in coming to the United States to work for AEW once the coronavirus pandemic eases up, or to bring AEW wrestlers to Japan to work.

As noted, Onita appeared on Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite via pre-recorded promo to warn Moxley and Omega about what they’re facing this Sunday.

“In this match, once you trigger the switches, there will be huge explosions,” Onita said in the promo seen below. “Not only that, the barbed wire around the ring will cut you mercilessly. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, I think the rules you’ve added to this match are spectacular and very fitting for you two.”

