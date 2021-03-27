Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network and Peacock. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with some tag team action!

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

Samir Singh and Ariya Daivari begin with a lockup. Daivari drives Samir towards his corner and lays down a couple of right-hand shots. Daivari makes a tag out to Tony Nese. Nese catches Samir with a crossbody. Samir reverses with a crucifix pin. Nese pops free at two. Next, Samir makes a tag out to Sunil Singh. The Bollywood Boyz plant double elbows for a two count! Sunil gets Samir back in. Daivari also makes his way back in, too.

Daivari stomps away on Samir’s face. Daivari wraps Samir’s arms around the ropes and clobbers away with a series of shots. Another tag is made between Daivari and Nese. Nese wraps himself around Samir with a body scissors. Nese breaks the hold after connecting a heavy right and then plants a low spinning heel kick. Nese heads to his corner and makes a tag to Daivari. Daivari knocks Sunil off the apron. Daivari hoists Samir up in the vertical suplex position. Samir turns it around with a beautiful swinging neckbreaker! Samir makes a desperate tag out to Sunil.

Sunil throws Nese down with an inverted atomic drop, followed by a spinning heel kick. Daivari runs in and breaks up what could have been a top rope elbow drop from Samir. Daivari soars through the skies with a Persian Splash on Samir. Daivari goes for a cover. Sunil breaks it up. Samir flies off the middle rope and lands a crossbody on Daivari and Nese on the outside! Sunil jumps off the top with Bollywood Drop for just a two count – courtesy of Nese running in to break the count! Daivari catches Samir with a devastating chokeslam. Then, he goes for Sunil. Daivari sends Sunil away with his hammerlock lariat for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

– We look back at Jordan Devlin/Kushida’s match on NXT this week. After Devlin successfully defeated Kushida, Shawn Michaels made it known that Devlin/Santos Escobar’s match for the Cruiserweight Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will now become a Ladders Match!

And now, the main event!

August Grey vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Ashante Adonis focuses on August Grey’s arm with a tightly gripped wrist lock just as the match gets underway. Grey turns it around with a rollup at two. Adonis comes back in the lead with a vicious neckbreaker. Cover. Grey kicks out. Adonis sends Grey crashing into the corner with a massive Irish Whip. Adonis catches Grey off the ropes with a powerful spinebuster for another two count! Both men slug it out in the center of the ring. Adonis sends Grey flying to the outside.

.@TheeAdonisWWE is in total control of @AugustGreyWWE so far in tonight's #205Live main event. Can he keep it up and keep rolling? pic.twitter.com/4cVSzsb0mi — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2021

Adonis heads over to the apron to catch Grey off guard. Grey shoves Adonis’ arm towards the ring post before landing a twisting crossbody from the top rope. Grey keeps his momentum on point with a neckbreaker! Grey hooks the leg. Adonis pops free at two. Adonis jumps off the top with a crossbody of his own. He looks for a cover. Grey reverses it into another cover. Adonis pops free. Adonis blocks Grey’s So Much Prettier. Grey tweaks his knee. Grey side steps Adonis and shoves him towards the ring post. Grey catches Adonis this time with his So Much Prettier. He hits it and wins the matchup.

Winner: August Grey

Post-Match: August Grey walks up the ramp. Ariya Daivari meets him up there and raises his hand. Grey drops his arm down and walks away.

That concludes this week's episode.