WWE and DraftKings have announced a historic new deal that will see DraftKings become the Official Gaming Partner of WWE.

The new partnership centers around DraftKings’ free-to-play pools product. It will launch with an inaugural free-to-play pool at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

DraftKings now has an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding for WWE pay-per-view events. Fans will now be able to participate in a number of integrated, free-to-play pools contests and products, and to experience digital promotions and program integration.

“We’re excited to enter this new agreement that makes DraftKings WWE’s first-ever free to play gaming partner,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand.”

Below is the full announcement issued to us today by WWE: